Some activists oppose SEPTA's plan to close its Wilmington Train Station ticket office

Delaware transit advocates are calling for SEPTA to not close its ticket office at the Biden Train Station in Wilmington.

SEPTA announced last month it is closing ticket offices in select regional stations including Wilmington due to the wide range of alternative fare purchase options.

Delaware transit advocates Jakim Mohammed and John Flaherty urge state transportation officials to intervene to keep the Wilmington ticket office open.

He argues closing the Wilmington ticket office will harm people without smartphones, those who rely on cash purchases, new riders as well as visitors to the state.

And Mohammed says you can put seniors at the top of that list.

"A lot of elderly people are just very wary of apps that actually link to their bank account, and I speak to them every day when I'm on the buses and trains. I see it all the time that not having a ticket office at the train station is going to hinder a lot of people having access to mobility throughout the northeast corridor," said Mohammed.

Mohammed says it’s reasonable to ask SEPTA to provide this basic customer service since Delaware contributes substantial funding to its interstate rail operations.

He is calling for the state to step in.

"Hopefully we can have DelDOT be on our side to make sure that we have a ticket office. A ticket office has been at this train station for decades,” said Mohammed. “Decades with SEPTA."

The office is scheduled to close on December 31.