Delaware Treasurer Colleen Davis will not seek relectio

Davis announced Thursday she will not run again, leaving office after her term ends at the end of 2026.

In a statement, Davis says she came to the decision after months of reflection, saying “it’s the right moment for me both personally and professionally, and I want to make room for a new leader to step in.”

Davis adds she is proud of the office’s achievements during her two terms, specifically noting bond refinancing during the covid pandemic, modernizing savings programs like DE529, and the Delaware EARNS program: a retirement plan for small business owners in the First State.

Davis also thanked her team at the Office of the State Treasurer, commending them for “working hard every day to make life better in our state”

Davis previously ran for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat in 2024, but ended that bid, citing personal and family health concerns.

Davis says she’ll continue to work with the Meyer administration and state legislators during her final year in office and thanked the people of Delaware for the opportunity to serve them as treasurer, calling it “the honor of a lifetime”

Find the full statement as DPM received it below.

Statement follows:

For the last seven years, it has been one of the great privileges of my life to serve as Delaware’s State Treasurer. In that time, I have worked with an extraordinary team to strengthen our state’s finances while always putting the needs of Delawareans first.

After months of reflection, I’ve decided that this term will be my last. It’s the right moment for me, both personally and professionally, and I want to make room for a new leader to step up. But in the 13 months ahead, my focus will remain exactly where it has always been: delivering results for the people of Delaware.

I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together. We strengthened Delaware’s finances, generating more than half a billion dollars in investment returns. We refinanced our bonds during COVID, saving billions for taxpayers while easing pressure on families and small businesses. We delivered critical COVID relief funds to help people stay afloat. We launched Delaware EARNS, giving thousands of small-business workers a way to save for retirement. And we continued to grow and modernize our other savings programs – from DE529 to ABLE to Deferred Compensation.

For the remainder of my term, I will continue working closely with the Meyer Administration and the General Assembly to advance policies that will keep Delaware’s finances strong for years to come. And I’ll ensure a smooth transition for the next Treasurer.

This has been an incredible journey. I owe so much to the support of an amazing network of friends, family, and everyday Delawareans who wanted a Treasurer committed to protecting our state’s finances while uplifting working people. And I’m grateful for my incredible team at the Office of the State Treasurer. They work hard every single day to make life better in our state.

Finally, I have to thank the people of Delaware for entrusting me with this duty. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime.

