Delaware judge pauses lawsuit over offshore wind farm

There are new developments in the ongoing saga around a controversial offshore wind project.

While the wind farm itself would be offshore, the developer, US Wind, needed to build a substation near Dagsboro to receive the energy generated. Last year, however, the Sussex County Council voted to deny US Wind a permit to build that facility.

The decision sparked legislative and judicial responses. US Wind appealed the Sussex decision in Delaware Superior Court, while Democratic state lawmakers quickly authored a bill undoing Sussex County’s actions and allowing the substation to be built. That measure will go into effect early next year.

Earlier this week, Superior Court Judge Mark Conner paused US Wind’s appeal, citing the legislative compromise.

In a statement, State Senator Stephanie Hansen, who helped spearhead the legislative action, applauded the decision, calling it a “key step” in diversifying the state’s energy supply. She noted the new wind farm would add 1,700 megawatts to the state’s energy supply.