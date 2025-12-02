Wilmington receives $1.9 million in federal funding to address PFAS contamination in drinking water

Wilmington is set to receive almost $2 million in federal funding for work to eliminate ‘forever chemicals’ from the city’s drinking water supply.

This is the second round of federal funding sent to the city through Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services and its Division of Public Health. The first saw $2.47 million sent to the city last year to address contaminants.

A 2023 Harvard study found communities of color are disproportionately exposed to PFAS in drinking water. Wilmington City Councilmember Zanthia Oliver said that’s a problem in Delaware.

“If it's hitting small and disadvantaged communities, eventually it's going to trickle over because we're all drinking and using the same system…” Oliver said. “We want to make sure everybody's water is clean. So I'm glad this grant has been approved, and it's a worthwhile grant.”

Oliver said for a while, Councilmembers and officials at the city’s Public Works department were concerned federal funds might not come through this year under the Trump administration. The city was in the dark for some time on when it might receive its second round of funding.

“Then all of a sudden, it finally was approved,” Oliver said.

The funding is part of a $5 billion grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA is doling out a portion of the grant to states every year from 2022 to 2026.

Oliver said she’s relieved to see the funds go toward Wilmingtonians.

“People swim in there,” Oliver said. “People fish in there. Brandywine is our main source here in Wilmington [as] far as water flow… I'm just glad and excited that this massive grant has been approved and given to the state.”

Oliver credited Delaware’s federal delegation with getting the funds to improve Delaware’s water systems. This year’s funding will go toward the design and first phase of construction to repair and replace old pipes and machinery at the plants.