Two GOP state representatives announce their retirement

Two Delaware House Republicans announce their retirements after next year’s legislative session.

Rich Collins announced Monday he will not seek re-election in the 41st District, which covers Dagsboro, Frankford, and Selbyville in addition to Millsboro.

On Tuesday, Rep. Charles Postles, whose 33rd District covers parts of Milford, Frederica, and Magnolia said he would also retire when his term ends.

Collins was first elected to the Delaware House in 2014 and bills himself as one of only a few working farmers in the state legislature.

Postles was first elected in 2016, and is also a farmer. He serves on the legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.

State Rep. Charles Postles (R–Milford North, Frederica)

Neither retirement is unlikely to change the partisan balance in the State House.

Collins’s district is reliably Republican, supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in 2024 by a margin of two to one. Collins beat his Democratic challenger that year by a similar margin.

Postles ran unopposed in 2024 in a district that saw a 14-point win for Trump.

There are two candidates already filed to run for Collins’ seat, Democrat Ryan Stuckey and Republican Doug Conaway.

