Non-profits warn of rising housing insecurity in Lewes

Officials in Lewes are focusing on homelessness, as non-profit groups in the city paint a picture of growing need.

At a meeting last week, several stakeholders dealing with unhoused populations spoke to City Council, highlighting the challenges facing their organizations.

Nancy Alexander, Director of the Community Resources Center, which operates a daytime shelter, told council the lack of affordable housing is causing more suffering.

“Even if we find a place for them to live, it can take two years. There just aren't enough affordable housing options for them, number one," she said. "And number two, they need help every single day.”

That means, for some unhoused people, permanent supportive housing. But, Carolyn Kelly with Family Promise of Southern Delaware warns new rules from the Trump administration could impose a two-thirds cut in the funding available for housing support by 2027.

Meanwhile, the demand for other services is rising. Alexander says her organization’s food rescue is seeing a 6%-8% increase in demand, while its baby pantry saw its highest number of visitors ever last week.

And St. Peter’s Episcopal Church rector Jeffrey Ross said the church’s blessing box, which distributes free food, is emptied every day.

Kelly, with Family Promise of Southern Delaware, told council family homelessness is a significant, though often hidden, problem.

“Parents know that if they're caught living in their cars, they may lose their kids," she said. "So they try to hide, either in their cars or they try to get hotel rooms in less than savory places, or they go back to abusive relationships.”

That led to discussion on the need for a family shelter - something Sussex County doesn’t have. Mayor Amy Marasco said elected officials on the local and state level are aware of the need and working to get a family shelter in Sussex.

Council members had kind words for how city police interact with people experiencing homelessness, as articulated by Police Chief Thomas Spell.

“Being homeless is not a crime. We go to great lengths to ensure that we treat them with dignity and respect like we do all citizens," Spell said.

The most recent Point in Time Count, taken in January, showed the number of people experiencing homelessness was up 16% statewide.