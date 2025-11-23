Bethany Beach could revamp its parking rules next year

Changes could be coming to parking requirements in Bethany Beach.

At a meeting earlier this month, the town’s Parking Director, Nicholas Imperial, presented Town Council with a number of suggestions he says will clarify parking in the beachfront town.

“The first priority of my mission and my goal is simply to simplify the parking experience for everyone," he said. "And I think there's a chance to maybe maximize or gain some revenue opportunities as well.”

One change would create a single pay-to-park time window, rather than requiring parkers to pay separately if they’re parking between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. Imperial told council members the amount of revenue derived in that late hour is minimal.

Imperial also suggested extending the time a permit is required in the downtown area from 4:00 to later in the day.

“The residents will not be fighting people for side street parking on those blocks," Imperial said. "That may give up some spaces to allow those business permit holders to park there as well. And then the people that were taking advantage of the free parking after four will now be funneled into the pay-to-park beach lots”

That prompted a long discussion among council members about balancing the needs of people who might be coming for dinner or a performance and the service industry employees who work there.

Council members differed over a later start time for free parking, considering 6:00 as a potential compromise. They did not vote on any changes, and Imperial said he would be coming back with some refinements based on the discussion.