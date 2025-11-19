The Safe Holiday Travels campaign is underway

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety kicks off its annual holiday road safety campaign.

OHS’ Safe Holiday Travels is a communications and engagement effort to prevent crashes during the holiday season which is also one of the heaviest travel times of the year for drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

This initiative focuses on five road safety issues.

Kayla Mason is a community relations officer for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

"Our Sober Rides covers our impaired driving. We have speeding, which covers pretty much all these cover the whole state. So we have occupant protection with making sure that people are buckling up before they start their travels, distracted, driving and then pedestrian activities. So there tends to be a lot more as well as traffic. There tends to be a lot more foot traffic, especially when they have those winter events in the downtown areas. We're wanting to make sure that we cover all of the areas," said Mason.

Engaging with the public will start this weekend.

Mason explains how they will help to get the word out up and down the state.

"We'll have street teams in every county, and their job is just to kind of push out our materials,” said Mason. “So we have different materials for different enforcements. So their mission is to spread our message to all the communities within Delaware, and then they'll also in this upcoming weekend they'll be out pushing our Sober Rides vouchers."

The Sober Rides program will take place – like last year – on Thanksgiving Eve and then again on New Year’s Eve.

