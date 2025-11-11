Camden Town Council passes attendance rule

Camden Town Council passes a new ordinance allowing it to remove members with too many absences, as one perennial no-show misses the meeting.

The new ordinance would allow council to remove any member after more than three unexcused absences in a twelve-month period. Camden Mayor Larry Dougherty says the new law ties up a loose end with the town’s charter.

“We found that in looking at the town charter, it says, ‘as per ordinance,’ we found out there's no ordinance dealing with this," he said.

During public comment, resident Dawn Gonzalez highlighted the attendance record of one councilman in particular.

“We all have sickness, etcetera. However, I don't need to tell you there is a member of council who is not here again tonight that has probably missed at least five meetings this year," she said.

That council member is Daniel Woodall. A review of town council meeting minutes shows Woodall has missed seven meetings since last November, including last week’s, as well as one workshop. The new ordinance cannot be applied retroactively, however.

The measure passed unanimously among the four members present.