As the walls begin to crumble, the Seaford Inn will be torn down by the city

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:35 PM EST
The Seaford Inn is slowly deteriorating over time since it closed in 2020.
City of Seaford
A dilapidated and empty hotel in Seaford will be torn down at taxpayer expense.

The Seaford Inn sits on the town’s busiest road and has been shuttered since 2020, one of many hospitality industry victims of the pandemic. It hasn’t reopened.

For the past five years it has been slowly falling apart, sparking complaints from residents. Damage from a water leak is causing parts of the building to fall off and toxic mold has invaded the interior. City staff recommend tearing the building down.

“A lot of the walls on the exterior are falling off the building due to the water damage," said Mike Bailey with the city’s Code Department. "Up close, you can see the metal studs there rusting because they've been exposed to water for an extended period of time.”

At a recent city council meeting, a representative of the building’s owners told officials they are exploring partnerships with two major hotel chains, but was vague on specifics. That wasn’t enough for Councilman Michael Bradley.

“If I were on the other side of this desk and I was doing a presentation tonight, I would have some stronger evidence than just a couple leading hotel chains that may partner," he said.

While the city will have to foot the approximately $450,000 bill to demolish the hotel, Councilwoman Stephanie Grassett said that money would be paid back.

“It's going to be a lien on this property, so whoever has this property and decides to sell it is going to have to pay this lien back," she said.

Demolition could start next spring, after the city issues and approves a bid.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
