New Smyrna budget could raise fees

Smyrna’s proposed budget doesn’t raise property taxes, but residents could see increases to some fees.

The town’s Finance Committee got a look at a draft version of next year’s budget. That proposal predicts a 14% increase in spending, offset by a 14% increase in revenue. Much of that revenue growth will be driven by new development, says Finance Director Kathleen Acevedo.

“We are looking at an increase in building for next year with the new developments," Acevedo said. "So that would be an increase in the permits, the impact fees and such.”

But, new construction won’t offset all of the spending increase, which Acevedo says is necessary, given rising costs for things like employee health care. Some fees will also increase, like garbage fees. That seemed to frustrate Finance Committee member Sharon Wright.

“We just keep coming after the constituents in the town of Smyrna. I'm on a fixed income, and my income is making it, but it's getting very close to not making it," she said.

Questioned further by committee members, Acevedo said the trash contract was the best the town could get, and the cost will increase again in subsequent years.

The town’s budget is far from finalized, and will likely see more iterations and changes on its way to the town council for final approval.