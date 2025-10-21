There’s a new way for the community to communicate with police in Rehoboth Beach in non-emergencies

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department launches a new community policing connect portal.

The new Frontline Community Police Connect portal is essentially to provide Rehoboth Beach residents peace of mind.

It allows for communication between the community and law enforcement by offering direct access to several services.

Residents can enroll pets’ information to provide identifying details and owner contact information in case a pet goes missing, is stolen or is found.

Residents will also be able to input descriptors, emergency contacts, habits and other information about themselves or family members with medical conditions if there’s an emergency.

Rehoboth Police Captain Jamie Riddle says there’s also a vacation watch where residents can request police to keep an eye on their property.

"Our officers get alerted that you put that in there, and you can do it for up to 30 days if you're going on vacation for up to 30 days,” said Riddle. “You put all of that information in there, and when the officers go by and check your residence, they're in their routine patrols, they go into the Frontline click that they were there, that the residence is okay and you get an email letting you know that your residence was checked and it was okay."

Rehoboth residents and business owners will also be able to register multiple keyholders along with alarm system information just in case someone needs access to their property.

They will also be able to provide details about a lost or stolen bicycle and submit tips regarding a non-urgent issue that does not require immediate action.

Riddle says this portal is being created at no extra cost to the city.

"What we did was basically a flip-flop or a trade to a portal that we weren't using. We traded for the community connect, and we didn't have to spend any funding. And we were able to make use of the portal that we were not using and bring that to the community," said Riddle.

Riddle notes the portal is not for emergencies.

Entries in the portal – which can be accessed from the city’s website – are only accessible by the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.