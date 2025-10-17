The people get their way in Rehoboth Beach as one walkway won't get a major change

Rehoboth Beach makes a decision on what’s next for the Surf Avenue walkway.

Wood or concrete? That was the question for the city in replacing the walkway, and the answer is…wood.

That’s a change from the original plan which called for the city to expand the walkway to five feet and replace the wood walkway with concrete.

The updated plan will keep the walkway four feet wide and it will remain wood. The new wood will be the same boards the city used on the boardwalk.

Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder says the city found one big benefit by staying with wood.

"We were able to get some extra quotes and found that we were able to actually do it cheaper than the concrete. So the maintenance cost is the maintenance cost," said Tedder.

The walkway will still be ADA-compliant.

Tedder explains the reasoning for the decision.

"After hearing from so many people in the community, we decided that we'd like to retain that really quaint gorgeous, aesthetic, kind of extension of the boardwalk on Surf Avenue,” said Tedder. “So it will be rebuilt with pressure treated lumber like we use on the boardwalk, and it'll just really make everyone happy and show that the city listens and we do care about people's connection and aesthetics and beauty of our community."

The project will take place this winter, and it will be completed long before the busy summer season.