Camden Town Council debates attendance rules

Camden Town Council debates instituting an attendance policy for its members.

Earlier this year, developing a policy ground to a halt amid other pressing business and questions about whether the proposed ordinance would give the mayor too much power to remove a council member after three absences in the space of a year.

At a meeting this month, Camden Mayor Larry Dougherty introduced a new version of the plan, allowing for an appeals process before town council.

Still, council members had questions and suggestions, including the option to participate virtually and differentiating between excused and unexcused absences.

“I think we just have to be clear on it because I don't want it to be wishy-washy where for one person we do excuse it, one person we don't," said Councilwoman Darlene Sturgeon. "I feel like that would be really unfair.”

The attendance policy would also apply to members of the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission.

Council members seemed to come to a consensus on a package of changes to the proposal. A vote on the revised policy could come next month.