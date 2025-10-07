Governor Meyer creates a new task force to look at transportation funding

Gov. Matt Meyer creates a task force to look at transportation funding in the First State.

With an executive order late last week, Meyer created the Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding. The group’s mission is to look at the state’s Transportation Trust Fund and find ways to make sure transportation funding remains fiscally sustainable in the future.

The task force’s mandate is to look at the current financial condition of the Transportation Trust Fund and identify other potential funding sources. The group will be led by Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings and consist of lawmakers, the state’s Finance Secretary, and other gubernatorial appointees.

In a statement, Meyer said the task force would, "aim to chart a sustainable path forward for Delaware, so we can continue to build safe, modern, and resilient transportation networks that serve every community.”

The task force is similar to another body created by state lawmakers in 2010. That group made an array of recommendations to bolster transportation funding in the First State, including dipping into the state’s general fund to pay for transportation improvements and increasing some taxes and fees.

Transportation funding in Delaware is becoming a more vexing problem for residents and officials alike. Even as the state’s population grows, the transportation infrastructure is aging. Adding to that is another complication - construction costs are rising.

The new task force is set to meet this month, with a report expected in December 2026.