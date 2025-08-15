Delawareans to gain access to direct to door wine shipments in one year

Legislation to allow direct shipment of wine to consumers has been in the works for decades in Delaware, and a compromise has finally been reached.

Gov. Matt Meyer signed the bill Friday, making Utah the only remaining state without the ability to do so.

The law won’t go into effect for another year, but it will allow farm wineries and small producers to ship three nine-liter cases of wine annually to a household so long as it is done through a common carrier like UPS or FedEx.

Retailers won’t be allowed to ship wine under the new law, but the bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek), says this was an important compromise to get some shipping capabilities implemented in Delaware.

“Let's implement it and show people like they're not going to be hurt by it. I think that's good policy, and that's why I put certain provisions in there so people can see what it's for. It's just for these boutique wines and for these small businesses that are trying to survive. We're not trying to open it up and make it like other states because Delaware is unique," Rep. Smith said.

He believes the bill could be a starting point to open up the opportunity to more entities in the future, but he’s happy retailers were able to go neutral on the bill.

Part of the bill requires the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Commissioner to study the impact of the new shipping capabilities on wine retailers located in Delaware and submit the results to state leaders by June 1, 2028.

Harvest Ridge Winery Owner Chuck Nunan says the new law will also help small wineries in Delaware by expanding their consumer base.

“I've been 13 years at this to get it through, and this will help a small business. Yes, we're a small business, all the wineries in Delaware are small businesses, and this just gives us another opportunity to be able to get our product to the end consumer," Nunan said.

Shipments will require the signature of a person 21 years of age or older before delivery of the wine and carriers must receive training regarding how to deliver wine responsibly.