Former Delaware Gov. and Congressman Mike Castle dies

Mike Castle, one of Delaware's longest serving and best-known political figures has died. He was 86.

Castle's political career spanned over 40 years. He served two terms as Governor from 1985 to 1992. He then served nine-terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2011, making him the longest serving Congressman from the First State.

He also severe in the Delaware House and Senate and as Lt. Governor under Gov. Pete du Pont.

Castle ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010, seeking to fill the seat Joe Biden vacated after 36 years when Biden became Vice President. But Castle suffered a stunning upset in the Republican primary, losing to Tea Party candidate Christine O'Donnell. It was the only loss in Castle's political career.

O'Donnell went on to lose to Democrat Chris Coons on the general election.

Coons, who still holds the seat, remembered Castle Thursday as "kind, genuine, civically minded, responsible – an old-fashioned Republican."

"Over the arc of the more than 40 years that I knew him – I met him when I was 16 – he repeatedly provided his knowledge and expertise to help me along my own way. When he was a congressman and I was county executive, we worked together often, including some important investments into the C&D Canal greenway," said Coons in a statement. "“I was able to enjoy visiting with him and getting advice from him several times in my first few years in the Senate."

The recreational trail along the C&D Canal is named the Micheal N. Castle trail in honor of Castle.

“I’m not wild about things being named for me. It’s sort of like (people are saying) ‘it’s over and we’re naming things after you’,” said Castle at the time. “Having said that, it’s very kind of them to do it and if you’re going to have something named for you, I’d just as soon have an outdoor trail named for me.”

At a 2013 ceremeony marking the the trail's completion, then Gov. Jack Markell called it tribute to Castle’s tenacious leadership.

“They may not know a lot about you one hundred years from now," said Markell. "But they’re going to know back in 2013 and the years before that, there was a great leader in Delaware who was willing to do what he had to do to make sure that generations to come would be better off.”

Castle was known for his commitment to taking a bipartisan approach to politics, often known locally as "the Delaware Way."

At event featuring past chiefs of staff of Delaware governors that Castle moderated, he explained why he believed in that approach.

“I think the Delaware Way is frankly the way to go. It’s why Delaware has been successful. I would hope that those that come from afar will learn from that and realize that by working together when you’re a small state you can get more done than fighting each other all the time,”said Castle at the time.

Current Gov. Matt Meyer, in a statement, lauded Castle's contributions to improving health care access and strengthening schools in Delaware while main financial discipline using that bipartian approach.

“With humor and grit, his work kept Delawareans’ interests at heart and earned him widespread respect lasting far beyond partisan lines," said Meyer in his statement. “Governor Castle was a leader in a generation of Delawareans who put people before politics—whose bipartisan spirit and dedication to service set a standard to which we all aspire."

Delaware's current Congresoman, Sarah McBride called Castle "a giant in Delaware politics."

“He was a man of decency who understood the importance of respect and collaboration in public service, always working for the common good of our state of neighbors," said McBride in a satetment. "Mike helped build the Delaware of today and, in Congress, expanded investment in research, the arts, and small businesses. He worked across the aisle often and courageously."

Castle was a Wilmington native and graduate of Tower Hill School in Wilmington. He earned his undergraduate degree from Hamilton College in New York and a law degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

He also worked as an associate for the Wilmington firm Connolly, Bove and Lodge, before later becoming a partner and also had a brief stint as a Delaware deputy attorney general.

