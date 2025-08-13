Dover council selects Griffith as city solicitor.

Dover City Council ends its search for a city solicitor.

Dover City Council approved the selection of Daniel Griffith to take on the solicitor’s role. Griffith is the managing partner of Wilmington’s Whiteford, Taylor & Preston law firm.

As City Solicitor, Griffith will handle all legal matters that affect the city

The pick ends a months-long search and Councilman David Anderson is pleased with the result.

“He's highly qualified. He’s worked a number of years and represented the city very ably in lawsuit defenses. He’s actually distinguished as one of the few attorneys in the state of Delaware that’s a member of the US Supreme Court Bar ” he said.

Members of the Supreme Court Bar are uniquely able to practice before the high court.

The search for a city solicitor started in late January of this year , following the retirement of previous city solicitor Nicholas Rodriguez, who retired after 57 years of service.

Council voted 7-0 to approve Griffith after an interview. Councilmen Gerald Rocha and Roy Sudler Jr. abstained. Rocha explained:

Since I was not here during the meet and greet I will abstain from the vote because I do not know the individual or the firm” he said.

The city had received another application earlier this summer for the position, but the firm withdrew it over conflict of interest concerns since a member of that firm had previously sued the city.

