Lewes votes to prohibit gated communities

The city of Lewes bans gated communities in a unanimous vote.

The proposal - just fifteen new words in the city’s code - was the topic of some discussion at a City Council meeting last month. At that meeting council members seemed broadly supportive of the measure, with Mayor Amy Marasco saying gated communities didn’t reflect the desired look and feel of the city.

Mayor Amy Marasco told council members the idea to ban gated communities has been bouncing around for some time, and it is time to codify something that the city has been doing on a case-by-case basis.

“If we decide what we want to do on this, it needs to be documented so that future applicants aren't coming with requests, they actually know what they can and can't do," she said.

At Monday’s meeting, Planning and Building Manager Janelle Cornwell said that while the prohibition applies to both public and private streets, like those sometimes found in subdivisions, it doesn’t affect individuals’ property.

“This does not prohibit anybody from putting a gate on their driveway if they so choose. You can do that. We're talking about city and private streets," Cornwell said.

Council members passed the move unanimously and with little discussion.

Marasco also told council that the city’s Planning Commission could soon have a draft ordinance for consideration requiring property owners with an accessory dwelling unit to live on-site after reports that properties with two units were being used as short-term rentals.

The Planning Commission meets Thursday to discuss solutions.