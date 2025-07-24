Lewes City Council expected to vote on banning gated communities

Lewes City Council is set to vote early next month on banning gated communities in the city.

The issue is one that has been discussed in recent years among lawmakers, and arose again at a Mayor and City Council workshop Wednesday.

“There was kind of this consensus at that time on Council. We don't really want a gated community. That's not the look and feel of Lewes, but we can also understand why developers sometimes want that," said Mayor Amy Marasco.

The proposed change is a simple one, just 15 new words in the city code - “Gates shall not be installed on city streets or private streets within the city limits.”

Council members didn’t express any opposition to the proposal, but did have questions about existing subdivisions that might want to install a gated entrance. Lewes Planning and Building Manager Janelle Cornwell said that would require permission from the city.

“If any existing developments do that, they'd have to come back and ask to amend their plans,” she said.

The proposal to ban gated communities is likely to appear on an agenda and see a vote early next month.