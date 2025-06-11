New Castle County’s FY26 budgets are approved

New Castle County Council unanimously passes its Fiscal Year 2026 operating and capital budgets.

The over $371 million operating budget is a 5.62% increase over the current budget while the capital budget totals a little over $84 million.

Council also approved updated tax rates for unincorporated New Castle County following reassessment. They will be $0.1575 per $100 in assessed value for residential properties and $0.2380 for non-residential properties.

The spending plans include $500,000 to create a comprehensive parks plan to ensure long-term sustainability and needs of county parks - and $22,000,000 for the continued rehabilitation and replacement of the Christina River Force Main.

"This is an operating budget that was forward thinking, that was well-thought-out, that invested in parts of the county that haven't been invested in before, that brought in all partners, that brought in the council,” said Councilman Kevin Caneco. “The communication from this county executive has been good. The communication from his staff has been exceptional. I commend them for a job well done and working together to deliver for the citizens of New Castle County."

Caneco notes the budget also includes a study on putting a library in the Glasgow area as well as looking at a possible Southern New Castle County Public Safety Center.

The budgets also include $200,000 for a Maker Lab at the Appoquinimink Library and $750,000 for the redesign and reconstruction of Bechtel Park.

Councilman David Tackett did have some reservations about the county taking $36 million out of tax stabilization and reserves.

"I have had extensive conversations with the administration as well as our county executive, and speaking with the county executive, it's given me a comfort level in voting for the operating budget tonight, because he's assured me that we are going to be fine next year," said Tackett.

Tackett notes that County Executive Marcus Henry – who will sign the budget Thursday – has told him he will work hard in seeking alternative revenue sources moving forward.