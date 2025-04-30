Incumbent Smyrna councilman upset in close four-way race

An incumbent town council member in Smyrna is upset in a narrow four-way race.

In an election that saw the first- and second-place finishers separated by just six votes, Ken Olsen won election to the Smyrna council’s at-large seat with 171 votes, or about 29 percent. Ayonne Miles came in second with 165 votes, while incumbent Michael Rasmussen came in third and Deborah Camarrata finished fourth.

Current council member Tabitha Gott was elected mayor in an unopposed contest, after the council ruled George Coates was ineligible to run due to residency requirements.

But, some Smyrna voters may have another election looming. Council member Bill Pressley, Sr., the lone vote in favor of Coates’ candidacy, announced on April 22 that he was resigning his seat, according to the News Journal/DelawareOnline.

Smyrna town council is expected to discuss how to fill Pressley’s seat at its meeting on May 7.

