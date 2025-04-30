© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Incumbent Smyrna councilman upset in close four-way race

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Smyrna Town Hall
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
Smyrna Town Hall

An incumbent town council member in Smyrna is upset in a narrow four-way race.

In an election that saw the first- and second-place finishers separated by just six votes, Ken Olsen won election to the Smyrna council’s at-large seat with 171 votes, or about 29 percent. Ayonne Miles came in second with 165 votes, while incumbent Michael Rasmussen came in third and Deborah Camarrata finished fourth.

Current council member Tabitha Gott was elected mayor in an unopposed contest, after the council ruled George Coates was ineligible to run due to residency requirements.

But, some Smyrna voters may have another election looming. Council member Bill Pressley, Sr., the lone vote in favor of Coates’ candidacy, announced on April 22 that he was resigning his seat, according to the News Journal/DelawareOnline.

Smyrna town council is expected to discuss how to fill Pressley’s seat at its meeting on May 7.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
