Property reassessment appeal deadline is extended until the of the month in New Castle County

The property reassessment appeal deadline in New Castle County is extended.

The original deadline was set for today - March 14 - but County Council voted Thursday at a special meeting to extend it to March 31. County Executive Marcus Henry immediately signed the ordinance to make it official.

The legislation was sponsored by Councilman George Smiley, and all members present at Thursday morning’s special session voted for the ordinance.

Henry had stated this ordinance is just to give residents more time to prepare for their appeals, and he doesn’t think there will be a need to extend the deadline again.

New Castle County residents can find appeal forms and more information on the appeals process on the New Castle County Government website.