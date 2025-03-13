© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Property reassessment appeal deadline is extended until the of the month in New Castle County

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT
A new housing task force has begun work to address the complex issue of affordable housing in Delaware.
Delaware Public Media
A new housing task force has begun work to address the complex issue of affordable housing in Delaware.

The property reassessment appeal deadline in New Castle County is extended.

The original deadline was set for today - March 14 - but County Council voted Thursday at a special meeting to extend it to March 31. County Executive Marcus Henry immediately signed the ordinance to make it official.

The legislation was sponsored by Councilman George Smiley, and all members present at Thursday morning’s special session voted for the ordinance.

Henry had stated this ordinance is just to give residents more time to prepare for their appeals, and he doesn’t think there will be a need to extend the deadline again.

New Castle County residents can find appeal forms and more information on the appeals process on the New Castle County Government website.
Tags
Politics & Government new castle county reassessmentNew Castle County Councilmarcus henry
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry