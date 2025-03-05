Middletown man convicted in state's largest fentanyl bust

A Middletown man faces at least ten years in federal prison after being convicted on seven drug-related charges.

54 year-old Dwayne Fountain was convicted by a federal jury late last month, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. He was one of four Delaware men arrested in 2023 in the largest fentanyl seizure in state history.

Fountain’s conviction - on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of distribution of controlled substances - carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years, although a judge could increase that sentence up to life in prison.

Fountain was acquitted on three other charges. The three other defendants, all from Dover, pleaded guilty and also face sentencing.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney Shannon Hanson called Fountain, "a savvy drug trafficker who worked with others, including those from other states, to bring kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs to Delaware."

Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson said, "“Working together with our State and Federal partners continues to be an effective strategy to remove dangerous individuals who threaten the safety and wellbeing of our citizens."

The 2023 drug bust netted over 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10 kilograms of cocaine, and over a kilogram of crack cocaine. Fountain was found to have more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 400 grams of fentanyl, and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine according to his federal indictment.

Fountain and the three other men were arrested after a lengthy investigation by the DEA, Delaware State Police, and Dover Police Department.