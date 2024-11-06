Democrat Matt Meyer wins Delaware gubernatorial race

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is elected Delaware’s 75th Governor.

In yesterday’s other statewide races, Democrats completed their sweep of offices with State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay winning the Lt. Governor’s race and Trinidad Navarro winning a third term as Insurance Commissioner.

Meyer, a Democrat, defeated Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone by a margin of about 58 thousand votes, or 56-to-44 percent.

“While we celebrate tonight, I know I'm going to wake up tomorrow morning, and issues faced by children and families in this state are no better. So we're going to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Ramone said in his speech at the Delaware GOP election night party that he hoped to give Delaware a choice in the governor’s race.

“I felt Delaware deserved the ability to make a decision that we weren't a one party state. I felt Delaware deserved an opportunity to have somebody who knew a little bit about business, a little bit about what I'll call crisis management, a little bit about Dover, and we made a different decision,” Ramone said.

Meyer emerged from a contentious Democratic primary in September, besting Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long by just over ten points in a race where Hall-Long was endorsed by outgoing Gov John Carney and the Delaware State Education Association.

The two-term New Castle County Executive said he’s ready to make good on his campaign promises.

“It's easy to talk about education and fixing the problems. It's hard to deliver results. So we're going to be working hard, starting tomorrow, continuing through our inauguration in January, to deliver for Delaware families.”

Meyer replaces John Carney, who leaves office after 2 terms and will become Wilmington Mayor in January.

The state has not elected a Republican to the office for more than 30 years.

Meyer ran on a generally progressive message, highlighting his support for universal pre-K education and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion in Delaware.

“If we have an opportunity to enshrine them in the constitution, I'll be wholly supportive and do what I can.”

Meyer is set to be sworn into office on January 21.