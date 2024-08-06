Delaware Congressional delegation voices support for Harris VP pick

Vice President Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the race for the presidency.

Walz was elected governor in 2018 and reelected in 2022. During his tenure, he signed legislation codifying abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, protecting access to gender-affirming health care and those who travel to Minnesota for that care, various gun safety laws, recreational marijuana legalization, and free school meals for all public school students.

Sen. Tom Carper says a governor is a great pick for VP. Walz was one of the more progressive options Harris had, but Carper believes Walz can win over moderate voters too.

“One of the things that he has focused on as governor of Minnesota is the goal to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family," Carper says.

As Delaware’s former governor, Carper says governors work together and across the aisle, and on issues that have a national effect. He also notes Walz is also President of the Democratic Governors Association.

“You deal with a lot of issues that we deal with in Congress," Carper says. "You deal with economic issues, you deal with tax issues, you work with transportation issues, you work with climate issues.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was also a contender to be Harris’ VP pick. Pennsylvania is expected to be a key swing state, but Sen. Tom Carper says choosing a running mate isn’t just about strategy, but personal chemistry.

“There is something to be said for folks in the Midwest, they have a lot of common sense and my hope and expectation is that he is going to show that too," Carper says. "I think he has a good heart. He has actually focused, as I did, on trying to make sure that Minnesota is a great place to raise a family, and its been recognized for that. And good for him, we need more of that.”

Sen. Chris Coons — a Harris Campaign co-chair — also applauds the choice, noting Walz’ leadership record as a high school teacher, National Guard veteran, and former Congressman.

On X, formerly Twitter, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says she is fired up about the Harris-Walz ticket, calling Walz a lifelong public servant who will be “as able a partner to Kamala Harris as she has been to Joe Biden.”