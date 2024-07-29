Matt Meyer calls for federal investigation into Bethany Hall-Long's campaign finances

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Matt Meyer calls for a federal investigation into Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s campaign finances.

Meyer says he plans to write a letter to the U.S. Attorney’s office urging a federal investigation.

This comes after a Delaware Department of Election’s report by a former Philadelphia FBI Chief called the Lt. Gov.’s campaign finances “incomplete, inconsistent and often inaccurate,” even after she claimed the reports were audited and amended.

“The report found that Ms. Hall-Long broke the law. The report provides evidence that she tried to cover it up, and was still covering it up until the last moment when she asked our state election commissioner to keep the report detailing the illegalities confidential and not to release these findings to thee public.”

Correspondence between Hall-Long and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence, received along with the report via a public records request, reveal Albence told Hall-Long he would not refer the matter to the Attorney General, and would not release the report publicly unless a FOIA request was made.

Meyer emphasizes one part of the report that found a memo to “create 2021 and 2022 receipts.”

“I know as County Executive who has now had eight audits on my watch of public funds, if anyone ever wrote a post-it like that they would not be working for me anymore and they would be turned over to authorities," Meyer says.

Hall-Long responded in a statement claiming Meyer is taking “marching orders from billionaire Philip Shawe,” who she says have “close ties." She says Shawe’s SuperPAC ad spending that attacks her raises questions if Meyer’s campaign is improperly coordinating the timing of his call for a federal investigation with Shawe’s SuperPAC.