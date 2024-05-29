Hurricane season starts this weekend, and Sussex County reminds residents to prepare

With hurricane season beginning June 1 – Sussex County Emergency officials advise residents to be prepared.

For this hurricane season the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting above normal activity with 17-to-25 named systems possible and up to 13 that could become hurricanes.

With the six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season officially getting underway this Saturday, you should be prepared, especially now while there is no threat.

Robert Murray is the Sussex County Public Safety director.

"Preparede.org is an incredible resource and I think they've really summed it up really well,” said Murray. “There's three steps that you want to do. Number one is make a plan, know what zone you're in, in terms of an evacuation zone. You're going to want to make sure that you have a kit ahead of time, and then stay informed. Sign up for emergency alerts, follow local public safety or emergency management social media sites."

Murray adds you should also sign up for alerts from the National Weather Service.

He notes making a plan includes knowing where to go should you need to evacuate - and what your short or long distance options are.

Murray says you should always let your loved ones know about your plan.

"Discuss your plan with your family, especially local family as well as family that is from out of state, so they know what your plan is should you have to evacuate or take action," said Murray.

Having a kit ready ahead of time is also recommended. It should include a three-day supply of water with at least one gallon of water per person per day, nonperishable foods and manual can opener, a change of clothes and shoes for each person, prescription medicines, cash, a flashlight and extra batteries.

Also, always have a plan for pets ready before bad weather hits.