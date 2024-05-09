RFK Jr. lands on First State ballot through the Independent Party of Delaware

The Independent Party of Delaware is putting Robert F. Kennedy Jr on the ballot as its 2024 presidential candidate.

As RFK Jr. seeks to get on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for November’s general election, his campaign is trying to gain access through different ballot eligible political parties in various states.

In Delaware, he turned to the Independent Party of Delaware. That party’s Secretary General Wolfgang von Baumgart explains why they nominated Kennedy.

"To offer the American people a constructive alternative, a constructive problem solving alternative, to the two-party system that actually creates more problems than it solves,” said von Baumgart. “We are interested in creative solutions to our common problems rather than ideological rhetorical polarized battles."

He adds his positions align with some of the party’s main issues.

"Government reform and service to the people. Currently our government is dominated by special interests, and that is what we truly need to change. We need to empower the people by reminding them that they are the power behind government. Government exists to serve people. People do not exist to serve government," said von Baumgart.

RFK Jr. has been successful getting on the ballot in four other states including Michigan and California.

His campaign is also working to get the signatures required to gain ballot access in other states.

Kennedy faces an uphill battle as a third party candidate, but many experts see him as a potential spoiler to both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump in November.