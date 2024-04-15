Former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness files in 14th House District race

Former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is jumping in the race for the state’s 14th House District seat.

McGuiness filed her candidacy Monday, creating a crowded three person Democratic primary race.

She joins Marty Rendon, who was appointed to the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission by Gov. John Carney in 2019 and chairs the commission’s legislative committee, and Claire Snyder-Hall, former executive director of the political lobby nonprofit Common Cause.

The trio of candidates seek to replace former House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, who stepped down from the Speaker's seat last year and announced he would not seek reelection.

McGuinesses’ campaign coincides with a recent state Supreme Court decision to reverse an official misconduct charge on her record – one of three corruption charges that a jury found McGuiness guilty of in July 2022. Last week the Department of Justice said they would not retry her for that charge. Another charge for structuring contracts was dropped ahead of sentencing in October 2022.

McGuiness is now left with one misdemeanor – conflict of interest – in connection to hiring her daughter while serving as State Auditor. She was elected to that position in 2018. She stepped down in October 2022 ahead of her sentencing, and shortly after losing a Democratic Primary to current State Auditor Lydia York, who won 71 percent of the vote.