© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOJ puts McGuiness case to bed, will not retry former state auditor for reversed conviction

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published April 10, 2024 at 9:50 PM EDT
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness arriving at the Kent County Courthouse with attorney Steve Wood for day 3 of her corruption trial.
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness arriving at the Kent County Courthouse with attorney Steve Wood for day 3 of her corruption trial.

Delaware’s Department of Justice says it will not retry former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

A retrial was an option after the state Supreme Court overturned one of McGuiness’ convictions in February.

McGuiness was convicted of three misdemeanors in July 2022 – conflict of interest, official misconduct, and non-compliance with procurement law by structuring. The structuring charge was dropped before sentencing in October 2022. She appealed the other convictions in March – and Delaware’s highest court reversed the conviction on official misconduct.

The state Supreme Court’s decision left DOJ the option to retry McGuiness on that charge, but DOJ spokesperson Mat Marshall says in a statement that a jury found her guilty three times, and dragging the witnesses back to trial would have little practical purpose, at the expense of both the Court’s time and the whistleblowers’ peace.

Marshall adds Delawareans moved on almost two years ago when an new State Auditor was elected, and DOJ has too.
Politics & Government
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki