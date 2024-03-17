New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signs executive order supporting public art projects

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signs an executive order allocating potentially millions per year in public art funding.

The executive order sets aside one percent of the cost of any county construction or renovation project over $50,000 to create an artistic element at that particular construction or renovation project, and the remaining funds will support public art projects.

“The decision to allocate one percent is not some bureaucratic measure, it’s a reflection of our values," Meyer says. "Art is worth a lot more than one percent, but it’s a start.”

That’s County Executive Matt Meyer who says the county joins 350 other cities and counties nationwide that set aside budget money for public art.

And he’s tasked Councilwoman Dee Durham to introduce an ordinance in County Council to codify that budget piece.

Durham says they modeled the program after Philadelphia’s art program.

“I’ve been doing some work trying to figure out how we are going to direct and enhance the Route 202 Concord Pike Corridor," Durham says, "And it just made sense to me to kind of tie these ideas together, so as redevelopment occurs, we get beautiful public spaces that people want to be there.”

She adds the newly created county Public Arts Commission will provide input on how to direct the money.

The Commission chair is Cheryl Mack, co-founder of the Bridge Art Gallery. She says public art inspires creativity and transforms communities, but the artists themselves are not always appreciated.

She says artists often move into affordable areas, beautify them, and then get pushed out by developers interested in up-and-coming areas.

“So I think making this commitment is the first step, and the first step of many steps to make sure that what makes Delaware and New Castle County unique and special with its artist community, that the artists are able to stay here and to survive and to thrive here," Mack says.

The county Public Arts Commission will meet monthly starting in April.