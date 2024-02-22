Hall-Long: 'Moving forward' from campaign finance report issue

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says her campaign is “moving forward” from its initial issue with past campaign finance reports last fall.

Hall-Long’s campaign amended campaign finance reports last November to reflect an audit it conducted that showed reports between 2016 and 2022 misreported over $300,000 in loans as expenditures.

The campaign says the amended reports also reflect around $200,000 of these loans were repaid, meaning Hall-Long personally loaned the campaign about $101,000 that has not been repaid.

At the time, the campaign said the amended reports “fully convey the results of an internal audit,” but has not released the audit itself despite calls to do so from government transparency groups and others.

When asked about the releasing the audit by Delaware Public Media this week, Hall-Long referred people to amended finance reports.

“I’m not skirting this issue,” Hall-Long said. “I’m telling you straight up, have the public go to the searchable campaign finance review location in campaign finance reporting. I’m thrilled to tell you all the information is there.”

Hall-Long also denied reports by The News Journal/Delaware Online and WHYY that she lost staff last fall when she suspended fundraising to address it.

“I did not lose any staff. My entire staff in my official office remains the same. I had a person who helped me get launched with my announcement and that individual did transition to another opportunity. But those opportunities come. Anyone who’s run a campaign will tell you have different people who come and go.”

Hall-Long also says she never considered exiting the race over this issue.

“Never have I considered not being Delaware’s next governor,” said Hall-Long. “We identified the issue. We corrected it and we are moving on. It is publicly there. And, unlike my millionaire opponents, who are putting their own money in, I am not.”

Hall-Long faces New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in the Democratic primary for Governor – with former DNREC Secretary and current National Wildlife Foundation CEO Collin O’Mara still considering a run in that primary.

Fundraising in that race shows Meyer with a distinct advantage, based on 2023 end of year campaign finance reports.

Meyer’s report indicates he has a little over $1.7 million cash on hand, with $580,000 of that total coming from loans he made to the campaign.

O’Mara’s report shows he had $870,000 on hand - mostly from a $750,000 loan to himself.

Hall-Long’s 2023 year-end report showed just over $688,000 cash on hand, including the $101,000 from the misreported loans that was not repaid.

Hall-Long says she does not believe last fall’s pause in fundraising to review and amend previous reports, puts her at a disadvantage.

“Money has never purchased Delaware voters. I can tell you straight up we had a little pause in fundraising that was a personal decision. That was not something forced. We did an internal person decision to review. We have done a great job in fundraising. In the last month of our campaign, we’ve brought in $171,000. [We’re] not self-funders,” said Hall-Long. “If you go in and look at others who have entered the race, they’ve loaned themselves over a half-million dollars each.”

Delaware Public Media's interview with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long airs on this week's edition of The Green Friday at 3pm and 7pm