Hall-Long announces campaign finance audit results, resumes fundraising

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long says her bid for Governor is ready to resume after an audit of her campaign finance history.

Nearly a month after pausing fundraising to examine reporting issues with past campaign finance reports, Hall-Long’s campaign says an audit is complete.

The campaign says the audit focused on concerns related to Hall-Long and her husband Dana covering campaign-related expenses using personal credit cards and loans not accurately reflected in previous campaign finance reports discovered by an internal review.

The Delaware-based certified public accounting firm Summit CPA handled the audit. The campaign says it reviewed hundreds of receipts of campaign-related expenses and loans Hall-Long and her husband made dating back to her first campaign for statewide office in 2016.

The campaign says Summit found reporting errors, but no wrongdoing or violations. The campaign did not release the audit with its announcement of the results.

"My campaign is now ready to resume fundraising and all related activities," said Hall-Long in a statement, "I got into politics to help people, plain and simple. I look forward to the upcoming campaign and continuing to serve the people of Delaware."

Hall-Long's statement also noted and the campaign has hired " top compliance firm" to handle all recordkeeping and amend prior reports with the Department of Elections on a rolling basis.

Hall-Long faces New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in the Democratic primary for Governor.