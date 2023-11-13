Bethany Hall-Long amends campaign finance reports, fixing over $300,000 in misreported funds

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says she’s filed amended campaign finance reports based on a recent audit of campaign finances.

The campaign said Friday they amended the finance reports, which “fully convey the results of an internal audit,” which the campaign has not released.

The amended reports reflect what the campaign says was a misreporting of over $300,000 in personal loans made to her campaign between 2016 to 2022.

Hall-Long launched an audit in late September just two weeks after announcing her run for Governor when an internal compliance review revealed potential reporting issues.

Hall-Long has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the audit over the past several weeks.

Last month, the campaign said the audit - which Hall-Lang has not released - found no wrongdoing or violations. The amended filings released Friday indicate around $308,000 in loans were misreported as expenditures.

Hall-Long’s campaign says several campaign-related expenses like TV ads, yard signs, campaign literature, and consulting, were placed on personal credit cards. The campaign adds the amended reports correct the errors and reflect about $200,000 of those loans have been paid back.

The campaign did not respond to a request for an interview. In a statement, Hall-Long says she regrets the confusion and errors in the reports, calling them unintentional. She adds reports will be handled by “experts in this field” going forward.