State Treasurer Colleen Davis running for U.S. Congress

State Treasurer Colleen Davis announces she is running for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat.

Davis launched her bid Wednesday morning. She’s served as Delaware’s treasurer since 2018.

Davis grew up in Sussex County, one of eight siblings. She says her family was working class, and now as a mother of three, she understands the needs of middle and working class families. She believes Congress needs more people with that understanding.

The former ambulance driver and physician’s assistant turned to politics after witnessing the aftermath of a school gunman.

“Since that day, I’ve been seeking out way to more effectively be part of fighting for everyone's future," Davis says.

As Treasurer, Davis led the implementation of the Delaware EARNS program, a publicly offered retirement fund that will provide a way for private-sector workers to save for retirement, expected to launch in 2025.

She says as a two-time statewide elected official, Davis believes she has a strong handle on the needs of Delawareans and continues to engage with them.

“I think we truly need someone in D.C. who is prepared to fight for the working class and to focus on our family needs and truly the needs of all Delawareans," Davis says. "I am truly concerned that we are facing some difficult economic times and I want people to know that I care and that I’ll continue to care.”

Davis will face Sarah McBride, and potentially others, in the 2024 Democratic primary. No Republicans have officially announced a run for Congress.