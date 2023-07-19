Debbie Harrington announces bid for Lieutenant Governor

Debbie Harrington announces her run for Lieutenant Governor.

Harrington served in the U.S. Army for 25 years before retiring as a Colonel. She moved to Delaware nearly 2 decades ago while looking for a better education for her daughter, who is visually impaired - a journey that sparked her interest in improving living conditions in the First State.

She previously ran for the 9th District House seat in 2020, losing to incumbent Kevin Hensley.

She says while she may lack experience as an elected official, she has her hands in the community.

Harrington currently serves as a Democratic Party Vice Chair and on Delaware State University Board of Trustees. She’s also on the Board of Examiners of Psychologists, the Middletown Police Advisory Board, is involved in her church’s community organizing, and coordinates volunteer work within her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

And during her 25 years in the military, Harrington held several leadership positions.

“My time in the military was a lot about policy. Creating policy. Writing policy. And implementing policy.”

Harrington says among the state's greatest needs is building mental health infrastructure, creating more affordable housing, and prison reform.

As Lieutenant Governor, who serves as the President of the Board of Pardons, she wants to increase the state’s focus on rehabilitation and reconnecting families.

“So I’m looking forward to making sure that the Pardon’s Board is responsive, accountable, it holds people accountable, and it’s also compassionate.”

Harrington says despite her precious leadership roles, she never thought she’d be running for a statewide position.

“But here it is. And it started with community organizing, and it’s been building up, building up, building up. And here I am. I look forward to being the Lieutenant Governor, and helping to make Delaware families stronger.”

Harrington joins State Rep. Sherry Dorsey-Walker in the 2024 Democratic primary field.