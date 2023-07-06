A leadership change is coming to Delaware’s Department of Correction later this month.

Monroe Hudson is set to step down from his role after 2 years as Commissioner of Correction, and 2 years Deputy Commissioner.

He served for thirty-one years in the Delaware State Police prior to taking those positions.

Deputy DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor will serve as Acting Commissioner following Hudson's departure.

"I am confident her years of experience within the Department of Correction — from her time as a Probation Officer to Chief of Community Corrections to Deputy Commissioner — will make her a strong leader for the Department," said Gov. John Carney in a statement Thursday.

Taylor will serve as Acting Commissioner until Carney nominates a permanent replacement, and they are confirmed by the Delaware Senate.