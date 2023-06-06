Milford completes budget review process, will vote on proposal next Monday

Milford City Council is expected to vote on its proposed 2024 budget next Monday.

A series of three review sessions with the city manager’s office and council produced no significant changes to the $59.5 million spending plan.

The first $8.5 million payment on the city’s new police facility is due in 2024. The second – $8 million – will be paid in 2025.

Residents will see increases in the real estate tax increase and water, sewer, electric, and trash rates - adding $11.75 a month or $141 per year to their tax bill. City Manager Mark Whitfield says around 3.8 percent of the nine percent real estate tax increase is going towards paying for the police facility.

“We also passed an ordinance three years ago that set water, sewer, and trash rates for the next five years, and there’s an increase in all of those as well,” Whitfield says.

He adds that a portion of the money from those increases will go to Kent County for treatment costs.

Whitfield adds beautification is one of council’s big priorities in this budget.

“Beautification of our downtown and entryways into town," Whitfield says. "One of the new positions that is being created is that of a horticulturist. Most people are very proud of Milford and the quality of life we have, but sometimes our front door doesn’t look that way and we want to do more to enhance that.”

The city says a solid waste fee increase of $2.20 per month is due to operating costs, but is still competitive with other area trash providers.