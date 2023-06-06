© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Milford completes budget review process, will vote on proposal next Monday

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media

Milford City Council is expected to vote on its proposed 2024 budget next Monday.

A series of three review sessions with the city manager’s office and council produced no significant changes to the $59.5 million spending plan.

The first $8.5 million payment on the city’s new police facility is due in 2024. The second – $8 million – will be paid in 2025.

Residents will see increases in the real estate tax increase and water, sewer, electric, and trash rates - adding $11.75 a month or $141 per year to their tax bill. City Manager Mark Whitfield says around 3.8 percent of the nine percent real estate tax increase is going towards paying for the police facility.

“We also passed an ordinance three years ago that set water, sewer, and trash rates for the next five years, and there’s an increase in all of those as well,” Whitfield says.

He adds that a portion of the money from those increases will go to Kent County for treatment costs.

Whitfield adds beautification is one of council’s big priorities in this budget.

“Beautification of our downtown and entryways into town," Whitfield says. "One of the new positions that is being created is that of a horticulturist. Most people are very proud of Milford and the quality of life we have, but sometimes our front door doesn’t look that way and we want to do more to enhance that.”
Whitfield adds beautification is one of the council’s big priorities in this budget.

The city says a solid waste fee increase of $2.20 per month is due to operating costs, but is still competitive with other area trash providers.

Politics & Government
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki