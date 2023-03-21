© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Bill introduced in DE House would increase standard deduction for personal income taxes and EITC

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
leg_hall_new1.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Legislation that would increase the standard deduction for personal income taxes and the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit is introduced in the Delaware House of Representatives.

The bill aimed at providing tax relief for working Delawareans was a big part of Gov. John Carney’s budget proposal in January.

If passed, it would increase the standard deduction for personal income taxes by 75% in the 2024 tax year. That would be $5,700 for an individual, and $11,400 for a couple.

It would also increase the Earned Income Tax Credit to 7.5% of the federal credit for this year. This increase would enable nearly 20,000 tax filers to have net liability reduced to $0 or receive EITC funds.

State Rep. Paul Baumbach is the bill’s House sponsor, and he says there are other benefits for Delaware residents.

"By raising it it's going to enable tax filers to have a simpler process of filing. So that's really important for them,” said Baumbach. “Then on the EITC side it's not big dollars, but these are families where it doesn't take a lot of big dollars make a big difference. Having that raised and really having that come up to speed with some of our nearby states on how much it matches the federal program is wonderful, and it's important."

Despite the recent Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council projections of a decline in personal income tax revenue, Baumbach says the plan is for this bill to go forward.

"The governor didn't sneak it in, he announced it as a clear, fundamental part of what he was proposing. I expect and hope that it will not be affected by DEFAC as long as it doesn't change markedly between now and June," said Baumbach.

Baumbach adds there’s already substantial support for this legislation, and he believes it will even garner support from across the aisle.

Tags
Politics & Government Paul BaumbachGov. John CarneylegislationEarned Income Tax CreditEITCPersonal income tax
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry