Delawareans can now choose the most beneficial Earned Income Tax Credit to be applied against their personal income taxes. Gov. John Carney signed House…
Delaware’s congresswoman highlights the importance of tax credits as this year’s tax season begins. Tax season is approaching, albeit late this year…
A renewed push to make the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable in Delaware is seeing more support from the Governor this time around.A bipartisan proposal…
Gov. John Carney vetoed bills sponsored by two members of his own party.He tried to avoid publicly disclosing his reasons for vetoing the two bills, but…
State lawmakers are considering legislation that would adjust the way the Delaware approaches the Earned Income Tax Credit.Currently, the state offers low…