Member of Chancery Court bench goes on personal leave

A vice chancellor on Delaware’s Court of Chancery is taking time off after suffering an accident in his home earlier this month.

Sam Glasscock - who joined Chancery Court in 2011 - was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after the incident.

"We are very pleased that Vice Chancellor Glasscock is doing well and are hoping for a speedy recovery that will allow him to return to the bench soon,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, the head of the Court of Chancery.

During Glasscock’s absence, McCormick says any pressing matters will be reassigned to other judicial officers as necessary and all parties involved in reassigned cases will be notified by the court.

Non-urgent cases will remain on the Vice Chancellor’s docket and monitored by McCormick.

McCormick says the hope is these moves "ensure that court operations are not unduly affected and that Vice Chancellor Glasscock will have the timeheneedsto focus on a full recovery.”

Glassock says he is "committed to minimizing inconvenience to litigants and the bar and looks forward to returning to full duty soon.”