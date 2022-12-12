Newark has a new app

Newark has launched a mobile app for residents and visitors to use to engage with the city.

The AskNewarkDE app is a collaboration between the city’s municipal office, Alderman’s Court, and the Newark Police Department.

They designed and developed the app, which is available to download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

It’s another method people can use to access information while streamlining the process of doing business with the city.

Jayme Gravell is Newark’s chief communications officer.

"We pulled a list of the 50 most visited pages on our website, and then we asked every department manager or director to pick like their top hits out of those 50,” said Gravell. “And so what we're doing is just putting that information that we know the residents want to access, we're making it just easier to find and become more engaged with local government, and the services that we can provide."

Through the government tab residents can submit FOIA requests, submit something to the Alderman’s Court, and connect with the mayor or their councilperson.

Gravell says payments can also be made on the app.

"They can pay their utility bills. They can pay parking fines. They can pay court and criminal fines, so really anything. The payment platform that we have online is called customer connect six. Rather than going through that, you can just go make all of your payments using the app," said Gravell.

The app will eventually have a “report a concern feature” where you will be able to submit a concern that will go straight to the department that it pertains to like public works or the police department to make it quicker to get a resolution to the issue.

Gravell notes City Manager Tom Coleman wants to reinforce transparency and accessibility both in terms of information and people, and the hope is that the app helps accomplish those goals.