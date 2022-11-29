Renovations coming to Milford Riverwalk with added amenities

Renovations are coming to the Milford Riverwalk and the surrounding area.

The 25-year-old Milford Riverwalk is a one-mile trail running from Goat Island to Maple Avenue.

And it’s about to get some improvements in two phases.

“One is going to be a playground with pickleball courts in the Memorial Park area and near the basketball courts," said Sara Bluhm, Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator. "And then the other phase will be new handrails along the (Mispillion) River that will be lit and so just giving it a nice new fresher look - as well as a safety feature.”

Bluhm says Milford’s Mayor and Council approved spending $330,000 on the new handrails and lighting.

Milford-based Thompson and Sons Construction will handle the work, but no date has been set for it to start.

Bluhm says they expect to break ground on the new playground and five new pickleball courts in December. That project is expected to cost close to $706,000.

Area where playground and pickleball courts will go

She notes that several Milfordians asked for the courts.

“I mean it certainly is an up and coming sport. And we do know that several of our community members travel to other communities and towns to be able to play. So to have that option here in Milford - is just an amenity that we’re happy to offer.”

The Milford Riverwalk is used by walkers, bikers and sightseers and the railing with lighting will make it safer for everyone.