Delaware man sentenced for his role in January 6th insurrection at U.S Capitol

A Laurel man is sentenced for his part in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

24-year-old Hunter Seefried received 24 months in prison on felony and misdemeanor charges Monday.

He and his 53-year-old father Kevin entered the Capitol building after former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Hunter helped to clear broken glass from one of the windows to clear the way for other rioters. Kevin was photographed inside the building holding a Confederate flag.

Both were part of a larger group of individuals who verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol Police officers near the entrance to the Senate Chambers.

They were arrested 8 days later on January 14th and found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses.

Following his prison term, Hunter Seefried will be placed on one year of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution.

Kevin Seefried is due to be sentenced in January.