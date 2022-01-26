Paid Family leave bill begins journey in General Assembly

State senators began debate over a universal paid family leave bill this week.

Delaware could become the tenth state to offer paid family and medical leave for all residents.

State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont) is now guiding her bill through the legislature, one that would create a statewide paid family leave program that all Delaware workers would pay into and benefit from.

State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle) says not offering this program puts the state at a disadvantage in the competition for workers.

“For many years I worked in the state of New Jersey simply because I needed to make sure that I had some type of coverage when I was having my children,” Poore says.

The bill continues to face opposition from some in Delaware’s business community, who are concerned about the impact this program will have on workforce availability.

McBride says she continues to discuss and work on these issues with the business community.

“I have engaged in now, I think, over 100 hours of discussions with various members of the business community up and down the state,” says McBride. “There literally was not an entity or a group that I wasn’t willing to meet with in person or on Zoom.”

Plus, she notes with paid family leave available in New Jersey, Delaware stands at a disadvantage in competing for workers — especially amidst a worker shortage.

Most of those who spoke at Wednesday’s Senate committee hearing supported the bill, noting the benefits for lower income families. They also point out this isn’t a handout; all residents would pay into the fund through their state taxes.

McBride plans to spend more time talking with fellow lawmakers and community members before seeking a vote on the Senate floor.

