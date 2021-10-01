Newark releases preliminary redistricting maps for public review

The city of Newark has released new election district maps — and is looking for the public to comment.

The city’s charter requires that district boundaries change as little as possible, and must be equal in size.

The district covering the University of Delaware shrunk the most, with Districts 1, 3 and 6 absorbing that space.

And each district will represent around 5,000 people, for a total population of 30,000 people, that’s far less people in the city than were counted back in 2010.

At the statewide redistricting meeting last week, Senate president pro temp Dave Sokola says districts around Newark may change significantly, because the college age population that usually resides in the city was absent when the Census count happened last April.

Newark is looking for the public to comment on the maps through October 10th.

Members of the public can submit their comments online, by phone, mail, or by visiting the city secretary’s office at city hall.

The redistricting committee will then review those comments at their next meeting on October 13th.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.