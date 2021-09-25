Newark City Councilwoman Sharon Hughes dies

The City of Newark is mourning the unexpected death of a member of City Council.

Councilwoman Sharon Hughes died unexpectedly Saturday at the Christiana Hospital.

She was 68.

Mayor Jerry Clifton said in a statement he was shocked and devastated by the news.

"She was a humble and committed public servant and respected throughout Newark," said Clifton. "I am honored to have served with her and know she will be terribly missed. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Sharon's family during their time of mourning."

Hughes took over Clifton’s District 2 Council seat when she was first elected in 2019. She won a second term earlier this year.

The city did not offer any additional information on Hughes’ death but says it will share funeral arrangements once they are finalized by the family.