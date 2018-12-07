Kerri Harris reflects on her U.S. Senate run and its impact

Political newcomer Kerri Evelyn Harris unsuccessfully challenged longtime incumbent Tom Carper in the Delaware’s Democratic primary for U.S, Senate this year. But her campaign garnered significant attention locally and nationally.

This week, roughly a month after the General election, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sat down with Harris to discuss her run, the midterm results, and what she’s up to now.

Harris sees her campaign as part of a movement of what she calls “insurgent candidates” across the country.

“Our elected officials are now trying to prove that they are truly the elected officials for the people. And that is something that they didn’t have to do before,” she said.

But the midterms are not completely finished for Harris. She says she’s raising money to pay off $10,000 of remaining campaign debt.

“It is very difficult to run when you’re not independently wealthy.”

And she’s continuing her organizing work in Delaware. “I’m building committees that represent all three counties and are diverse in dealing with issues that we said were important during the campaign,” she said.

She’s also working on supporting progressive Congressional initiatives— like the “Green New Deal,” criminal justice reform and medicare for all.

She encourages Delawareans to communicate to representatives on the Medicare For All congressional caucus their priorities. “This is your time to have your voices heard,” she said. “This is where power is created.”

She adds she will not rule out running for office again.

“It has to be the right office.”