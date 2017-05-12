Legislative Update: Death penalty, pot legalization bills advance and franchise tax hike proposed

Some of the bigger non-budget issues saw movement this week at Legislative Hall.

The House signed off on reinstating the death penalty, less than a year after Delaware’s previous capital punishment law was ruled unconstitutional by the state’s Supreme Court, while a bill that would fully legalize pot in the state cleared its first hurdle.

Lawmakers also made their first move address the state's $395 million, unveiling a proposal to hike the franchise tax on big corporations incorporating in the First State.

Our political reporter James Dawson was at Leg Hall for all of it and joins us again this week helps us dig a bit deeper into these stories.